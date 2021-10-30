Too close for comfort: Mascoutah edges Dunlap 28-20

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mascoutah passed in a 28-20 victory at Dunlap's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Indians opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Eagles through the first quarter.

The Indians' offense jumped to a 14-7 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Mascoutah's reign showed as it carried a 28-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mascoutah withstood Dunlap's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.