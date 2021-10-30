 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too close for comfort: Mascoutah edges Dunlap 28-20

  • 0

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mascoutah passed in a 28-20 victory at Dunlap's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Indians opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Eagles through the first quarter.

The Indians' offense jumped to a 14-7 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Mascoutah's reign showed as it carried a 28-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mascoutah withstood Dunlap's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

Recently on October 15 , Dunlap squared up on Canton in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News