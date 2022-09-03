Too close for comfort: Colfax Ridgeview strains past Villa Grove 33-26

Colfax Ridgeview surfed the tension to ride to a 33-26 win over Villa Grove in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Blue Devils took a 13-12 lead over the Mustangs heading to the intermission locker room.

Colfax Ridgeview broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-26 lead over Villa Grove.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

