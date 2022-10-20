 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too close for comfort: Chicago Lake View strains past Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 14-13

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Lake View wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 14-13 during this Illinois football game.

Last season, Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science and Chicago Lake View faced off on October 9, 2021 at Chicago Lake View High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 6, Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science faced off against Chicago Senn and Chicago Lake View took on Chicago Mather on October 8 at Chicago Mather High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

