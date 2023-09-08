Tolono Unity controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-9 win against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School.

