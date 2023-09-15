It was a tough night for Decatur St. Teresa which was overmatched by Tolono Unity in this 42-21 verdict.

Tolono Unity opened with a 14-7 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa through the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 35-7 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Decatur St. Teresa got within 35-14.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 42-21.

