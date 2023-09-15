It was a tough night for Decatur St. Teresa which was overmatched by Tolono Unity in this 42-21 verdict.
Tolono Unity opened with a 14-7 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa through the first quarter.
The Rockets fought to a 35-7 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.
The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Decatur St. Teresa got within 35-14.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 42-21.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Tolono Unity faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Decatur St Teresa took on Belleville Althoff on Sept. 1 at Belleville Althoff Catholic High School.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.