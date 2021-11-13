Tolono Unity tackles Williamsville 28-7

Tolono Unity dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 28-7 victory over Williamsville on November 13 in Illinois football action.
Tolono Unity opened with a 7-0 advantage over Williamsville through the first quarter.
Tolono Unity's offense moved to a 14-7 lead over Williamsville at halftime.
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
