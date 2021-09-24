Tolono Unity soars over Bloomington Central Catholic 41-13

Impressive was a ready adjective for Tolono Unity's 41-13 throttling of Bloomington Central Catholic in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 10, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on September 10 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. Click here for a recap
Tolono Unity registered a 21-6 advantage at intermission over Bloomington Central Catholic.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 21-6 at first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.