Tolono Unity posts win at Paxton-Buckley-Loda's expense 26-12

Tolono Unity turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 26-12 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Rockets' offense jumped in front for a 20-12 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Rockets outscored the Panthers 6-0 in the final quarter.

