Tolono Unity posts win at Paxton-Buckley-Loda's expense 26-12

Tolono Unity turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 26-12 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Rockets' offense jumped in front for a 20-12 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Rockets outscored the Panthers 6-0 in the final quarter.
The last time Tolono Unity and Paxton-Buckley-Loda played in a 35-0 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Tolono Unity took on Pontiac Township on September 30 at Pontiac Township High School. Click here for a recap
