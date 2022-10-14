Tolono Unity posts win at Paxton-Buckley-Loda's expense 26-12

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tolono Unity turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 26-12 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Rockets' offense jumped in front for a 20-12 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Rockets outscored the Panthers 6-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Tolono Unity and Paxton-Buckley-Loda played in a 35-0 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Tolono Unity took on Pontiac Township on September 30 at Pontiac Township High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

