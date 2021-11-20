Tolono Unity nips Mt. Carmel in scare 28-21

Tolono Unity upended Mt. Carmel for a narrow 28-21 victory in Illinois high school football action on November 20.

Tough to find an edge early, the Rockets and the Golden Aces fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Golden Aces controlled the pace, taking a 21-14 lead into intermission.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

Tolono Unity hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.

