Tolono Unity pushed past Fairbury Prairie Central for a 27-12 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Tolono Unity took an early lead by forging a 14-6 margin over Fairbury Prairie Central after the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense pulled in front for a 27-6 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Fairbury Prairie Central got within 27-12.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Fairbury Prairie Central faced off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School.

