Tolono Unity manhandles Paris 44-6

Tolono Unity delivered all the smoke to disorient Paris and flew away with a 44-6 win during this Illinois football game.

The Rockets opened an enormous 32-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Tolono Unity struck to a 44-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.

