 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Tolono Unity flexes stout defense to thwart Harrisburg 21-0

  • 0

Tolono Unity's defense was a brick wall that stopped Harrisburg cold, resulting in a 21-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Tolono Unity a 7-0 lead over Harrisburg.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Rockets and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

Tolono Unity darted to a 13-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rockets added to their advantage with an 8-0 margin in the closing period.

Recently on October 14, Tolono Unity squared off with Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News