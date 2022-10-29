Tolono Unity flexes stout defense to thwart Harrisburg 21-0

Tolono Unity's defense was a brick wall that stopped Harrisburg cold, resulting in a 21-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Tolono Unity a 7-0 lead over Harrisburg.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Rockets and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

Tolono Unity darted to a 13-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rockets added to their advantage with an 8-0 margin in the closing period.

