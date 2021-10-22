Tolono Unity finds small margin for win in tilt with Monticello 33-27

Tolono Unity broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Monticello 33-27 during this Illinois football game.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
Monticello took a 14-7 lead over Tolono Unity heading to the intermission locker room.
The Sages darted a small margin over the Rockets as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
