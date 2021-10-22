 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Tolono Unity finds small margin for win in tilt with Monticello 33-27

  • 0

Tolono Unity broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Monticello 33-27 during this Illinois football game.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

Monticello took a 14-7 lead over Tolono Unity heading to the intermission locker room.

The Sages darted a small margin over the Rockets as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

Recently on October 8 , Monticello squared up on Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Taking down Tom Brady no easy task for banged-up Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News