Tolono Unity engulfs Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in flames 55-21

Tolono Unity's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 55-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Rockets stomped on over the Grey Ghosts when the fourth quarter began 49-21.
The Rockets opened a giant 35-14 gap over the Grey Ghosts at the intermission.
Tough to find an edge early, the Rockets and the Grey Ghosts fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity took on Fairbury Prairie Central on August 27 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.
