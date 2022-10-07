Tolono Unity drums Rantoul Township with resounding beat 53-14

Tolono Unity handled Rantoul Township 53-14 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.
Tolono Unity drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Rantoul Township after the first quarter.
The Rockets opened a towering 40-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.
Rantoul Township trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 47-8.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 53-14.
In recent action on September 23, Tolono Unity faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Rantoul Township took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on September 23 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For more, click here.
