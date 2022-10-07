Tolono Unity drums Rantoul Township with resounding beat 53-14

Tolono Unity handled Rantoul Township 53-14 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Tolono Unity drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Rantoul Township after the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a towering 40-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Rantoul Township trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 47-8.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 53-14.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.