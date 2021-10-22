Toledo Cumberland's speedy start jolts Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 44-8

Toledo Cumberland raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 44-8 win over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op in Illinois high school football action on October 22.

Toledo Cumberland drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op after the first quarter.

Toledo Cumberland registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op.

Toledo Cumberland breathed fire to a 44-0 bulge over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.