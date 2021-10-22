Toledo Cumberland staggers Niantic Sangamon Valley with punishing performance 44-8

Toledo Cumberland swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Niantic Sangamon Valley 44-8 during this Illinois football game.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

