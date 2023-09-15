Toledo Cumberland notched a win against Villa Grove 18-7 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Toledo Cumberland darted in front of Villa Grove 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils trimmed the margin to make it 12-7 at the intermission.

Toledo Cumberland moved to an 18-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Toledo Cumberland and Villa Grove played in a 42-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

