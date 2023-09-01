Toledo Cumberland rolled past Niantic Sangamon Valley for a comfortable 41-14 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.
Last season, Toledo Cumberland and Niantic Sangamon Valley squared off on Oct. 22, 2021 at Niantic Sangamon Valley High School.
