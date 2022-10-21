Toledo Cumberland outlasts Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 34-15

Toledo Cumberland called "game" in the waning moments of a 34-15 defeat of Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.
