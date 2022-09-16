Toledo Cumberland claims gritty victory against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 28-26

Toledo Cumberland topped Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 28-26 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football action on September 16.

Toledo Cumberland drew first blood by forging a 21-14 margin over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond after the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Knights rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Pirates skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

