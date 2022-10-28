 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thunderstruck: Eureka shrugs off early deficit to trim Beardstown 49-6

Beardstown cut in front to start, but Eureka answered the challenge to collect a 49-6 victory on October 28 in Illinois football action.

Beardstown showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Eureka as the first quarter ended.

The Hornets' offense jumped in front for a 14-6 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Eureka thundered to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on October 14, Eureka squared off with Downs Tri-Valley in a football game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

