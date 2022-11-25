Thunderstruck: Elmhurst IC Catholic shrugs off early deficit to trim Williamsville 48-17

Elmhurst IC Catholic staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 48-17 win over Williamsville on November 25 in Illinois football.

The start wasn't the problem for Williamsville, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Elmhurst IC Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights' offense darted in front for a 13-10 lead over the Bullets at the intermission.

Elmhurst IC Catholic stormed to a 41-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

