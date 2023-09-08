Defense dominated as Normal pitched a 43-0 shutout of Normal West in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Last season, Normal West and Normal squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Normal Community High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Normal faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

