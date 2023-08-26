Mt. Zion sent Bartonville Limestone home scoreless in a 42-0 decision on Aug. 26 in Illinois football.

Mt. Zion took an early lead by forging a 21-0 margin over Bartonville Limestone after the first quarter.

The Braves' offense pulled in front for a 42-0 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Mt Zion and Bartonville Limestone squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Mt Zion High School.

