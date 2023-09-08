Maroa-Forsyth's defense throttled Petersburg PORTA, resulting in a 63-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.
Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Petersburg PORTA squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Petersburg PORTA High School.
