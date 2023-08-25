Geneseo's defense throttled Chicago Comer, resulting in a 56-0 shutout during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Geneseo a 28-0 lead over Chicago Comer.

The Maple Leafs registered a 49-0 advantage at halftime over the Catamounts.

Geneseo steamrolled to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Geneseo and Chicago Comer played in a 49-0 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

