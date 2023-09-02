A suffocating defense helped Chicago Senn handle Chicago Von Steuben 16-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 2.

Last season, Chicago Senn and Chicago Von Steuben squared off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Chicago Senn High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Chicago Senn squared off with Chicago Golder in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.