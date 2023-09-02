Defense dominated as Chicago Mather pitched a 30-0 shutout of Chicago Academy in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 2.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Chicago Academy faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
