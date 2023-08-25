A suffocating defense helped Chicago Clark handle Chicago Collins 38-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The Eagles registered a 30-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Chicago Clark breathed fire to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.

