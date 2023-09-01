Defense dominated as Chatham Glenwood pitched a 77-0 shutout of Springfield Lanphier during this Illinois football game.
Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Springfield Lanphier squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School.
