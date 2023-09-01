Catlin Salt Fork's defense throttled Hoopeston, resulting in a 45-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

The Storm opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Cornjerkers at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Storm got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 31-0 edge.

