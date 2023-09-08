Defense dominated as Catlin Salt Fork pitched a 27-0 shutout of Gilman Iroquois West in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Catlin Salt Fork a 27-0 lead over Gilman Iroquois West.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Storm and the Raiders were both scoreless.

The last time Gilman Iroquois West and Catlin Salt Fork played in a 23-20 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Westville.

