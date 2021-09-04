 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taylorville's trick is no treat for Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic 26-14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Taylorville stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 26-14 win over Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 4.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

The first quarter gave Taylorville a 26-14 lead over Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News