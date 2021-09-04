Taylorville's trick is no treat for Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic 26-14

Taylorville stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 26-14 win over Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 4.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

The first quarter gave Taylorville a 26-14 lead over Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic.

