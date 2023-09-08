Taylorville's defense throttled Columbia, resulting in a 15-0 shutout on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Taylorville jumped in front of Columbia 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes' offense darted in front for a 15-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Aug. 25, Taylorville squared off with Olney Richland County in a football game.

