Taylorville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-13 win over Robinson at Taylorville High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Taylorville a 14-7 lead over Robinson.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Taylorville stormed to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Tornadoes skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

