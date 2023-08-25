Taylorville handled Olney Richland County 41-6 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Taylorville opened with a 20-6 advantage over Olney Richland County through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes' offense jumped in front for a 27-6 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Taylorville steamrolled to a 41-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

