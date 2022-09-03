Taylorville claims gritty victory against Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic 24-21

A tight-knit tilt turned in Taylorville's direction just enough to squeeze past Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic 24-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.

The Tornadoes fought to a 17-9 halftime margin at the Green Wave's expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Green Wave rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Tornadoes skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

