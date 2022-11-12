Taylor Ridge Rockridge comes up short in matchup with Maroa-Forsyth 21-7

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Maroa-Forsyth still prevailed 21-7 against Taylor Ridge Rockridge during this Illinois football game.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a thin 14-7 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Maroa-Forsyth jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.