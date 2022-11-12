 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Taylor Ridge Rockridge comes up short in matchup with Maroa-Forsyth 21-7

  • 0

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Maroa-Forsyth still prevailed 21-7 against Taylor Ridge Rockridge during this Illinois football game.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a thin 14-7 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Maroa-Forsyth jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on October 29, Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Chicago North Lawndale in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News