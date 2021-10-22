Taking on water: Piasa Southwestern sinks Gillespie 35-18

Piasa Southwestern grabbed a 35-18 victory at the expense of Gillespie at Gillespie High on October 22 in Illinois football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Piasa Southwestern broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-18 lead over Gillespie.

