Taking on water: Maroa-Forsyth sinks Westville 33-15

Maroa-Forsyth charged Westville and collected a 33-15 victory on October 30 in Illinois football.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Trojans and the Tigers settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Maroa-Forsyth's offense darted to a 21-9 lead over Westville at halftime.
Maroa-Forsyth's determination showed as it carried a 27-9 lead into the fourth quarter.
Westville was unable to gain ground in the final period, as Maroa-Forsyth cloned its points production 6-6.
In recent action on October 15, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Athens and Westville took on Bismarck-Henning on October 15 at Westville High School. For more, click here.
