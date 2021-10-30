Taking on water: Maroa-Forsyth sinks Westville 33-15

Maroa-Forsyth charged Westville and collected a 33-15 victory on October 30 in Illinois football.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Trojans and the Tigers settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Maroa-Forsyth's offense darted to a 21-9 lead over Westville at halftime.

Maroa-Forsyth's determination showed as it carried a 27-9 lead into the fourth quarter.

Westville was unable to gain ground in the final period, as Maroa-Forsyth cloned its points production 6-6.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.