 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Taking on water: Maroa-Forsyth sinks Westville 33-15

  • 0

Maroa-Forsyth charged Westville and collected a 33-15 victory on October 30 in Illinois football.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Trojans and the Tigers settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Maroa-Forsyth's offense darted to a 21-9 lead over Westville at halftime.

Maroa-Forsyth's determination showed as it carried a 27-9 lead into the fourth quarter.

Westville was unable to gain ground in the final period, as Maroa-Forsyth cloned its points production 6-6.

In recent action on October 15, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Athens and Westville took on Bismarck-Henning on October 15 at Westville High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News