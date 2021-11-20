Taking on water: Carrollton sinks Moweaqua Central A & M 28-14

Carrollton handed Moweaqua Central A & M a tough 28-14 loss on November 20 in Illinois football action.
The Hawks made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over the Raiders after the first quarter.
Carrollton kept a 20-14 halftime margin at Moweaqua Central A & M's expense.
Carrollton darted over Moweaqua Central A & M when the fourth quarter began 26-14.
