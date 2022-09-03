 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taking care of business: Braidwood Reed-Custer scores early, often in pounding of Arcola 66-7

Too much too quick, Braidwood Reed-Custer opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Arcola 66-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Braidwood Reed-Custer a 22-0 lead over Arcola.

The Comets' offense steamrolled in front for a 46-7 lead over the Purple Riders at the intermission.

Braidwood Reed-Custer steamrolled to a 59-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Braidwood Reed-Custer and Arcola squared off with September 3, 2021 at Braidwood Reed-Custer High School last season. Click here for a recap

