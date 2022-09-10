 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a seat: Rochester owns Springfield in huge victory 59-22

Rochester put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Springfield for a 59-22 victory in Illinois high school football on September 10.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 26-0 lead over Springfield.

The Rockets opened an enormous 46-8 gap over the Senators at the intermission.

Rochester charged to a 59-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senators fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Rockets would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

