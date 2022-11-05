 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a seat: Chicago Brother Rice owns Collinsville in huge victory 44-15

It was a tough night for Collinsville which was overmatched by Chicago Brother Rice in this 44-15 verdict.

Chicago Brother Rice opened with a 7-0 advantage over Collinsville through the first quarter.

The Crusaders fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Kahoks' expense.

Chicago Brother Rice and Collinsville each scored in the third quarter.

The Crusaders' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 17-8 points differential.

