Take a breath; Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op deserves it after overtime win over Fithian Oakwood 29-27

Bonus football saw Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op use the overtime to top Fithian Oakwood 29-27 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.
The Comets authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Cornjerkers 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over Fithian Oakwood.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op and Fithian Oakwood locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Cornjerkers, which enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-6 first overtime period, too.
