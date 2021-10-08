Take a breath; Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op deserves it after overtime win over Fithian Oakwood 29-27

Bonus football saw Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op use the overtime to top Fithian Oakwood 29-27 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.

The Comets authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Cornjerkers 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over Fithian Oakwood.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op and Fithian Oakwood locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Cornjerkers, which enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-6 first overtime period, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.