Sycamore controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-6 win against Chicago Simeon for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago Simeon Academy.

The first quarter gave Sycamore a 7-0 lead over Chicago Simeon.

The Spartans' offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Wolverines at halftime.

Sycamore jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

