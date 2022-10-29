Sycamore dismantles Chicago Westinghouse 54-13

Sycamore dominated from start to finish in an imposing 54-13 win over Chicago Westinghouse for an Illinois high school football victory on October 29.

Sycamore opened with a 20-7 advantage over Chicago Westinghouse through the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 47-7 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Sycamore stormed to a 54-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

