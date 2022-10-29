Sycamore dismantles Chicago Westinghouse 54-13

Sycamore dominated from start to finish in an imposing 54-13 win over Chicago Westinghouse for an Illinois high school football victory on October 29.
Sycamore opened with a 20-7 advantage over Chicago Westinghouse through the first quarter.
The Spartans fought to a 47-7 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.
Sycamore stormed to a 54-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Recently on October 15, Chicago Westinghouse squared off with Chicago Lane Tech in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.