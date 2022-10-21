Sweating it out: Clinton edges Sullivan 28-20

Clinton showed its poise to outlast a game Sullivan squad for a 28-20 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Clinton enjoyed a meager margin over Sullivan with a 21-20 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Maroons, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

