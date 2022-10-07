 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Surge sends Charleston past Mattoon 35-14

Charleston, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Mattoon 35-14 during this Illinois football game.

Mattoon authored a promising start, taking a 2-0 advantage over Charleston at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans' offense darted in front for a 21-14 lead over the Green Wave at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Trojans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.

